BJP leaders file complaint against Sidhu’s advisor for Kashmir comment

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday filed a police complaint against Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisor Malwinder Singh Mali in the national capital for his provocative social media post on Kashmir, saying it threatens the sovereignty of the country.

Earlier, in a social media post Mali had said Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people. In a police complaint filed at the Rajinder Nagar police station in New Delhi by the BJP National Spokesperson, RP Singh and the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Secretary, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, it said Mali’s remarks on Kashmir threaten the sovereignty of the Indian republic with malafide intentions which may create disharmony, hatred and violence among sections of the society.

“Such remarks have no other intent but to spread hatred or contempt, and disaffection towards the government established by law in India which could subsequently result in any form of insurgency,” the complaint said.

The complaint alleged that the accused has chosen to use a fine language which is fully capable of promoting separatist tendencies and thereby cause a threat not only to the sovereignty of the nation but to the regional fabric and harmony within different sections of the society.

“The assertions and statements made by the accused are prejudicial to national integration of our country. Kashmir is an integral part of India and the same principle has been reiterated by the Indian Parliament and courts time and again,” the complaint added.

The BJP leaders alleged that Mali’s remarks endanger the public tranquillity and peace prevailing in the country. “The accused’s malafide intentions indicate his ultimate aim to promote hatred, enmity, violence among the general public and provoke a section of individuals to wage a war against the state,” the complaint said.

The complaint claimed that this criminal act by Mali is the brainchild of a petty political strategy in an attempt to gain ground in an already lost Punjab Assembly polls.

“The law cannot allow any individual to use tactics of promoting regional violence, sedition for any political gains and such acts need to be taken into due account and be strictly punished under the law of the land,” it said.

The BJP leaders urged for registration of an FIR under section 154 CrPC against Mali for making such statements which create or promote treason, sedition, potential violence, enmity, hatred or ill-will between different sections on regional grounds. They said appropriate action should be taken in accordance with the law.

The complaint also demanded suspension of Mali’s Facebook account till completion of investigation in the case.