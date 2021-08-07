Published On: Sat, Aug 7th, 2021

Cop killed in terrorist firing at Kulgam in Kashmir

Srinagar: One Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed in action after suspected terrorists fired indiscriminately on a police party in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday evening.

Additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation had been started

“Terrorists in the evening fired indiscriminately on police party in Kulgam district. One policeman was injured in the attack and attained martyrdom. Area has been cordoned off,” police said.

Meanwhile, additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation had been started to nab the attackers.

