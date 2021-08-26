CRPF to provide security to CBI teams probing post-poll violence in West Bengal

New Delhi: The Centre has provided security cover by CRPF to the CBI teams probing cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, sources in the security set up said here on Thursday.

According to the sources, four companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed for providing security to the CBI teams probing the matter.

Out of the four, two companies will be stationed at the CBI office in Kolkata, while the other two will be stationed in the districts affected by post-poll violence.

Some of the CRPF personnel will accompany the investigating teams during their visits to the areas where violence reportedly took place after the declaration of Assembly election results on May 2.

The CBI took over the ‘serious’ cases of post-poll violence in Bengal following the order of a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, which asked the central probe agency to investigate the alleged murder and rape incidents reported from the state in the aftermath of the declaration of Assembly election results.

According to the sources, the CBI registered nine cases on Thursday related to the post-poll violence in the state.

Four units of Special Investigation Team (SIT) have also been moved to the crime scenes across the state, the sources said.

More cases are under the process of registration with some of them being handed over by the state government, sources further said.

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the formation of an SIT to probe all other offences related to the post-poll violence in the state.

The bench had said that both the investigations will be monitored by the high court, which also directed the central probe agency to file a report on its investigation in the next six weeks.

The high court directives came after a committee of the National Human Rights Commission submitted a report on the violence in the state after the declaration of Assembly poll results on May 2, in which the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress retained power with a thumping majority.

It has been alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not stop its supporters when they clashed with the opposing BJP workers at various places across the state after May 2.