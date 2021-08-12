Delhi education dept official lands in CBI net in graft case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that it has arrested Surender Kumar Bhanduria, an additional director with the Education Department here, in connection with a graft case.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency has arrested Bhanduria, currently posted as Additional Director, Civic Centre, SDMC, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

The official said that a case was registered following a complaint lodged against Bhanduria.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in lieu of clearing him from the radar of all agencies, including the court, vigilance, ACB and GNCTD, in an FIR which was registered against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Department for Financial Irregularities under the SDMC.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh as part payment,” the official said.

He further said that the agency carried out searches at the official and residential premises of the officer in Delhi.