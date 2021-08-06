Published On: Fri, Aug 6th, 2021

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti’s mother on Aug 18

Srinagar: Enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Gulshan Nazir, mother of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on August 18.

Gulshan Nazir was earlier also summoned by the ED twice in July

A summon issued by ED Assistant Director Sunil Kumar Meena has asked her to be present for questioning before the investigating officer on August 18.

Gulshan Nazir was earlier also summoned by the ED twice in July, but had refused to respond to those summons.

Sources said she had sought details of the FIR in which she was accused, but the ED had not responded to her request.

