Empires of terror are temporary, says Prime Minister Modi

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that “empires created out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever”, a remark that assumes significance in the backdrop of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after virtually laying the foundation stones for a couple of development projects at the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

“This temple (Somnath) was destroyed multiple times in its centuries old history. Its idols were destructed. Every attempt was made to destroy its existence. But whenever it was brought down, it stood up once again. This temple is not only a symbol of faith in India, it is also a symbol of reassurance globally,” Modi said during his virtual speech.

“Truth cannot be defeated by the untruth. Faith cannot be crushed under terrorism. The thought behind creating an empire through terrorism might dominate for some time in a certain period, but it cannot rule forever. Its existence cannot be forever and it cannot suppress humanity for long,” the Prime Minister added.