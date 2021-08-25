Published On: Wed, Aug 25th, 2021

IAF MiG-21 crashes in Barmer, pilot ejects safely

Jaipur: A MiG-21 fighter jet, on a training sortie, crashed near a village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot managed to eject safely, the Indian Air Force said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause

The IAF, in a tweet, said: “At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely.

“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause”,it said.

As per the information, the IAF plane came crashing down near Matasar Bhoortiya village, leaving the impact spot and the area around it devastated.

The villagers, as well as a police team, rushed to the spot to offer help.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com