India succumbed to scoreboard pressure: Virat Kohli

Leeds: Skipper Virat Kohli admitted that India succumbed to scoreboard pressure after England obliterated India’s batting in the first session of the fourth day of the third Test. The Indian batsmen, who had resisted on the third day, fell like a pack of cards on the fourth day, as the team collapsed to an innings and 76-run defeat.

“Basically, I will put it (collapse) down to scoreboard pressure. We knew we are up against a massive (354-run) lead after getting bowled out for 78. The pressure from English bowlers was too much, they bowled at areas which troubled us,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Batting collapses (like 78 all out in first innings) can happen. The pitch was good. Pressure from their bowlers was relentless, their discipline forced us to make mistakes. It was quality bowling for long periods,” added Kohli.

“It was difficult to deal with spells where we weren’t getting runs. We didn’t make good decisions as a batting side,” said the 32-year-old who was dismissed by Ollie Robinson (5/65 and man of the match) for 55 on Saturday.

India had won the second Test at Lord’s thanks to resistance from the lower order — Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put up an unbeaten 89-run partnership – to take the game away from England and land in India’s kitty.

However, on Saturday, the last seven wickets fell in 54 minutes and for only 41 runs. India went from 237/3 to 278 all out.

“You could say that we don’t have enough batting depth, but the top order has to give enough runs to the lower middle order to step up. The lower order can’t bail the team out all the time. We don’t have much other than the batting in the second innings to take from this game in terms of positives,” said Kohli further.

“Other than batting in second innings we don’t have much positives,” he added.

This was India’s 45th innings defeat.