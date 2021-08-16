India wish for global peace: Meenakshi Lekhi on Afghan crisis

New Delhi: Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that India wish for global peace. She was responding to media queries about ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference at party’s Delhi unit office after start of her ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’, Lekhi said, “India wish for global peace and want every country should peacefully move ahead. That is our wish.”

While the BJP leaders refused to comment on the Afghanistan crisis, a senior functionary said that whatever is the stand of the government will be the stand of the party.

Another party leader said that government of India must take all necessary steps to safeguard country’s interests.

Meanwhile as per reports, at least five people have been killed at the Kabul airport on Monday and three stowaways were reported to have fallen to their deaths from an airborne plane as thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to get on flights out of the country amid increasingly chaotic scenes.

All commercial flights from the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Kabul have been cancelled in the wake of Taliban takeover triggering widespread chaos, said a statement of Afghanistan’s civil aviation authority released on Monday.

The Afghanistan civil aviation authority in the statement expressed hope for early restoration of normalcy, noting that the massive rushing of passengers to the airport in the chaotic situation could lead to looting and other disorderly situation.

Taliban meanwhile in a statement told Kabul residents that their lives and properties are safe and they can carry on their works.

The Taliban swept into the capital on Sunday after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country.