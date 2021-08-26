India’s Covid vax coverage crosses 60cr-landmark

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 60-crore landmark on Wednesday. The country’s total vaccination count under the mass vaccination drive now stands at 60,24,25,271.

An official said that more than 66 lakh vaccines doses were administered since Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on social media posted: “Under PM Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine’ initiative, India crossed the 60 crore vaccination mark. Congratulations everyone!”

In another tweet, he said, “The country with the mantra of ‘Sabka Swasthya, Sabka Suraksha’, India is advancing towards Covid 19 vaccination. India took first 85 days for 10 crore vaccines, next 45 days for 20 crores, 29 days for 30 crores, 24 days for 40 crores, 20 days for 50 crores. And now it took only 19 days to complete 60 crore vaccinations.”

The Centre on Wednesday also reviewed the Covid-19 vaccination progress in all states and UTs.

The Centre has decided to provide 2 crore additional vaccine doses besides fixed vaccine dose to the states and UTs in the last week of August to immunize the school teachers ahead of September 5. The extra doses of vaccines will be dispatched to the states from August 27 to 31.

The Union Health Minister announced, “In addition to the plan to provide vaccine to every state this month, more than 2 crore vaccine doses are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on 5th September.”