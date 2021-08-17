J&K Lt Guv assures safe return of 2 Kashmiri professors stranded in Kabul

Srinagar: Two Kashmiri professors are still stranded in strife torn Kabul and the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that he has taken up the issue of their safe return with the External Affairs Ministry.

“Spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, Shri V Muraleedharan Ji for immediate evacuation of professors from Kulgam teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul. He has assured the government is committed to bring back every citizen safely as soon as possible,” Sinha said on his official Twitter handle.

Officials said the Lt. Governor has assured the families of professor Asif Ahmed and professor Adil Rasool belonging to south Kashmir Kulgam district that the two teachers are safe and they will soon return to India.

Afghan capital, Kabul, was taken over by Taliban insurgents as their advance into the city met no resistance from government forces. Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country without any formal exchange of power.

Reports said the air strip at Kabul airport is, however, controlled by the US forces who are supervising evacuation of diplomatic staff of some countries.