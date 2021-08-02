LS passes General Insurance Business Amendment Bill amid ruckus

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 amid ruckus by the Opposition which demanded discussion on the snooping row and the three Central farm laws.

Soon after the House resumed its session at 3.30 pm, Deputy Speaker Rama Devi asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce the proposed amendments to the Bill.

The amendments were introduced by Sitharaman after negating the amendments moved by RSP MP NK Premachandran.

Opposing the Bill, the Leader of Opposition, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, termed it as anti-people and anti-national which has been brought with an aim to benefit certain private players.

Dismissing Chowdhury’s claims, Sitharaman said that his allegations are not correct and many private insurance companies are providing insurance facilities on very low premium rates.

She also said that if the Opposition wants to discuss this BIll, she would explain why it is not anti- people.

The Bill was passed by the House amid ruckus, following which the Deputy Speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was disrupted thrice on Monday as the Opposition was adamant on having discussions on the Pegasus snoopgate and the three farm laws.

The House was adjourned at 11:40 am, at around 12 noon and 2:20 pm.