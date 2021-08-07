Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first-ever athletics gold in Olympics

Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra on Saturday made history by becoming the first Indian to win gold medal in athletics at Olympic Games when he clinched first position at Tokyo 2020 with a throw of 87.58 metres in the javelin competition.

Chopra has also become only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Chopra now holds gold medals in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and now the Olympics, all at the same time.

Chopra’s gold means India, with seven medals at Tokyo Games, have surpassed the tally of six medals won at 2012 London Olympics. This is the most medals won by India in a single edition of Olympics.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch bagged silver medal with a throw of 86.67m. His compatriot Vitezslav Vesley took bronze medal with a throw of 85.44m.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and grade A government job for Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created histiry after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Congratulating Chopra for his triumph, Khattar said he not only won the medal, but also won the heart of the whole country.

“The country was waiting for this moment for a long time and the whole country is proud of him,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated Neeraj for his historuc feat in Tokyo.

“Gold! Neeraj Chopra… you have created history and made the whole country proud,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“Your 87.58 m winning throw today will be part of the legends of the Track and Field arena. India owes you! Jai Hind,” he added.