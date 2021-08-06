RITES bags biggest ever work order worth Rs 4,027 cr

New Delhi: The RITES Limited, the leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, secured its highest-ever work order worth Rs 4,027 crore for railway track works from the Railway Ministry, officials said on Friday.

RITES spokesperson in a statement said that this turnkey order includes the three new line projects — Belgam-Dharwad via Kittur, Shimoga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur and Tumkur-Devangree via Chitradurga, with a total cost of Rs 4,027 crore.

The spokesperson said that RITES is currently executing a doubling project at Gooty-Dharmavaram and a third line project at Annupur-Pendra Road of 140 km, which are near completion.

Commenting on this order, VG Suresh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), RITES Limited, said, “We are happy to have secured RITES’ highest-ever order. This new order is the testament to our project delivering capabilities and expertise in undertaking mega infrastructure projects.

“It also demonstrates our efforts to consolidate our order book amid the challenging business environment,” Kumar added.

RITES is a Miniratna and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.