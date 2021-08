Jammu: Three persons belonging to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were apprehended by the Indian Army on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district, officials said.

Defence sources said that the three persons were apprehended on the Indian side in Chakan Da Bagh area of Poonch.

“The trio is being handed over to the police,” a source said, but did not confirm whether the three were carrying any arms or not.