Mon, Aug 23rd, 2021

Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his accomplice were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place after the area was cordoned off

“Top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh and his 2IC Saqib Manzoor killed. A big success,” a tweet by J&K police quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place after the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Further detail are awaited.

