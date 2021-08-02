Will continue to work as MP: Babul Supriyo after meeting Nadda

New Delhi: Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who had recently announced quitting politics, said on Monday that he will continue to work as an MP.

Supriyo’s remarks came after a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda at the latter’s residence here.

It was the second meeting between Nadda and Supriyo in the last 48 hours after the BJP MP from Asansol in West Bengal announced about quitting politics in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The two-time MP from Asansol said that he will continue to work in his constituency.

“I will remain an MP and fulfil my constitutional duties as an MP, but not participate in politics. I will also give up my official bungalow and the central security provided to me. There is politics beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party,” Supriyo said after the meeting with Nadda.

Sources said that the BJP chief asked Supriyo to reconsider his decision and not resign from his Lok Sabha membership.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Supriyo announced that he has decided to quit politics. He had also said in the post that he will resign from his post as Member of Parliament.

In the Facebook post in Bengali, the singer-turned-politician clarified that he is neither joining any other party, nor has he been contacted by any political party, adding that he has always been a “one team player”.

Surpiyo, however, made it clear that his decision to quit the party is the result of his differences with the state BJP leadership.

Last Month, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had met Nadda and complained about Supriyo and others for not following party line after the declaration of Assembly polls in the state. During the Cabinet reshuffle last month, Supriyo was dropped from the council of ministers.