Yogi announces sops for youth, Assembly adjourned sine die

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced major sops for the youth before the House was adjourned sine die five days ahead the schedule.

While making the announcement, Yogi said that his government had set aside Rs 3,000 crore for providing tablets and smart phones to the youth. He also said the youth would be given stipend for making three attempts in competitive examinations.

Speaking in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister claimed that the per capita income in the state had almost doubled in the past five years.

He announced that the property seized from gangsters and mafia would be used to build houses for the poor and Dalits.

The Chief Minister said that his government had increased the dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners.

He also slammed ‘some members’ for supporting the Taliban.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die on Thursday, ahead of its scheduled conclusion on August 24.

The first sitting of the House was held on August 17 and the Monsoon Session was spread over three days during which the supplementary Budget for 2021-22 was passed.