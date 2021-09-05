Always have been ready to talk with farmers, says Centre

New Delhi: The Central government on Sunday reiterated its position that it has always been ready for talks with the farmers.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur’s comment that the government has always been ready to talk with the farmers came in wake of Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s reported announcement towards the end of Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat that the farmers would run a campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest the three farm laws.

The government has repeatedly maintained that it has always been ready to discuss farm laws with farmers.

“We have deposited Rs 1.5 lakh crore directly into accounts of the farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi for helping the farmer. During Covid-19 time too, we have ensured that farmers get all the more help through banks,” Thakur told media persons.

“Our government has also raised an Agricultural Infrastructure Fund for Rs 1,00,000 crore. Many more agriculture mandis have been opened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s time and they have been connected to e-NAM,” he added.

Earlier in the day, thousands of farmers under various banners had assembled at Muzaffarnagar in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to protest the three farm laws, and also to announce a political campaign ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.