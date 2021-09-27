Published On: Mon, Sep 27th, 2021

BSF recovers cache of arms, ammunition, fake currency near IB in Akhnoor

Jammu: The BSF on Monday achieved a big success when they recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake currency from International border (IB) in Akhnoor Area, officials said on Monday.

It was found containing four pistols, eight magazines, 190 rounds of 7.63 x 25 MM, narcotics

BSF said acting on a specific input, a search operation was conducted near International Border in Akhnoor Area.

During search, a bag was found hidden in thick sarkanda grass. It was found containing four pistols, eight magazines, 190 rounds of 7.63 x 25 MM, narcotics (likely heroin) weighing one kg and fake currency worth Rs 2,75,000.

“This consignment was likely to be delivered to the Anti National Elements (ANEs) of the area, but BSF foiled their nefarious attempts by seizing the consignment.”

