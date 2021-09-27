CBI gets 5-day remand of Anand Giri, 2 others

Prayagraj: The CJM court on Monday accepted the CBI’s application for remand of Anand Giri, priest Aadya Prasad and Sandeep Tiwari in connection with the suspicious death of Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.

The court has allowed the CBI to take the three accused on five days’ remand for questioning and further investigations. ALl three were lodged in Naini central jail.

The matter was heard through video conferencing.

The CBI began the investigation into the suspicious death of Narendra Giri last week.

The central agency told the court that interrogation of the three accused was very important for the investigation of the case. The Mahant had accused all three accused of blackmailing him in the purported suicide note before his death.

The counsel for the accused opposed this and said that it does not come under the jurisdiction of the CBI.