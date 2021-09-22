Chef of 5-star hotel held in several cases of snatching

New Delhi: A criminal may adopt different ways to get a job done or commit a crime.

A unique case has come to the light where a thief after snatching a chain or a mobile phone used to shout “Chor-Chor” and “pakdo-pakdo” to give an impression that he was chasing the culprit.

The notorious lone wolf snatcher identified as Harish, resident of Sangam Vihar, used to work as a Chef at the 5-Star Oberoi hotel near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, here.

The police informed that Harish was a sharp-minded person of small height with slim built, and used to run like a trained athlete. Using these qualities, he became a notorious and desperate snatcher.

There were several reports of snatching incidents especially near Saket Metro Station and adjoining park, Ambedkar Nagar bus stand on MB Road after which a team of Special Staff South District was formed to nab the offender.

The team worked for a long and hectic period of more than a month during which it scrutinized hundreds of CCTV footages, analyzed the timing and areas of incidents to nab the culprit. Finally, the team got some vital clues through technical surveillance and manual inputs.

The police then laid a trap in front of City Forest Gate, Near SDM Office, MB Road.

“At about 07.25 pm, the accused Harish, having slim physique, was coming from the side of the Sainik Farm Gate No 2. The team acted smartly and cordoned the criminal,” an official said.

Finding himself under a trap, the criminal took out his country-made pistol, however, the cops overpowered him and snatched the firearm from his hand. On unloading the country-made pistol, a live round of .32 bore was recovered. After a proper search, a chain was also recovered from his possession.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code. “Investigation is still under progress and a number of chain and mobile snatching cases are likely to be solved,” the police added.