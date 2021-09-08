Goa BJP cheers appointment of Fadnavis as assembly poll in-charge

Panaji: The BJP in Goa has cheered the appointment of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the party’s election in-charge for the 2022 assembly polls.

“It’s a great feeling that @Dev_Fadnavis will be (the) party’s election in-charge for #Goa. His experience will help the party win majority seats in the state. @DrPramodPSawant @ShetSadanand @CTRavi_BJP @BJP4Goa,” Goa Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Urfan Mulla tweeted on Wednesday.

“We at @BJP4Goa welcome appointment of young & dynamic @Dev_Fadnavisji as #ElectionIncharge for oncoming #Goa elections. We are confident that under your able guidance, we will retain people’s trust to form absolute majority Government. 22+in 22,” former BJP MLA and spokesperson Sidharth Kuncalienkar also tweeted.

Political parties in the state across the board are gearing up for the assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

The Congress appointed former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram as the All India Congress Committee’s senior observer in-charge of the Goa Polls last month.