I think every young composer can helm a solo project: Amaal Mallik

New Delhi: Music composer Amaal Mallik’s recent composition for the song ‘Tum Aaogey’ from the film ‘Bell Bottom’ has garnered rave reviews.

“Tum Aaogey is one of my most special songs and one of my best works that I have done for film music,” said Amaal during a candid conversation said.

Amaal represents the new generation of Indian music. In a short span of seven years, he has delivered hits like ‘Sooraj Dooba Hain’ (Roy), ‘Soch Na Sake’ (Airlift), ‘Kar Gayi Chul’ (Kapoor & Sons) among several others. He happens to be one of the youngest composers to compose music for Amitabh Bachchan for the film ‘Badla’ and also the youngest to have performed with the Melbourne Orchestra.

Internationally, Amaal recently collaborated with pop sensation Dua Lipa for the Indian version of ‘Levitating’.

“It was an amazing experience for me to collaborate with Dua Lipa. She loved my work. It was the first of its kind collaboration between Indian and international music artistes and fans around the world were delighted with the new rendition of the song. It was an honour for me to do an official Indian remix and giving an Indian touch to one of her biggest tracks, one of the standout songs on the ‘Future Nostalgia’ album.”

Talking about his contemporaries, young music composers taking over Bollywood, Amaal expressed his views.

“I think every young composer can helm a solo project. I am glad that certain films are having young people do solo music and that’s really going to pay for many more future projects.”

Whereas, Amaal believes that it’s also challenging to make one’s own space as a young music composer among established ones in the industry.

“It is truly challenging obviously to get projects. Bollywood is completely a different ballgame and a lot of the big films obviously have bigger composers. But I think with new directors telling new stories, I think cinema is changing.”

“Music also is changing alongside and it’s a better time now, as youngsters are getting a lot of opportunities as compared to the time when I debuted it was a little difficult to get into the scheme of films. But, I think today crossovers are happening and a lot of independent artistes have come into the Bollywood and are composing music for films,” signed off Amaal.

Amaal is busy working on his next independent single and upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’.