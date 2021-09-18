Published On: Sat, Sep 18th, 2021

Illegal casino busted in Goa hotel; 15 arrested

Panaji: An illegal casino operating out of a hotel was busted in the beach village of Varca in South Goa and 15 persons involved in the racket were arrested, Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

“In a joint raid led by PI #Colva and PI #Margao an illegal casino operating from a hotel at #Varca was busted. 15 persons involved in gambling activities were arrested. Chips w/Rs 6.9 Lacs and playing cards were recovered,” Singh also said.

The police raid comes at a time when licenced casinos, both onshore and offshore, continue to remain shut as part of the Covid-related restrictions put in place by the state administration.

