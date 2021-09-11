India, Australia discuss Afghanistan crisis after Taliban takeover

New Delhi: India and Australia discuss the prevailing crisis in Afghanistan, maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation in multilateral formats on Saturday in New Delhi. India on Saturday hosted the first-ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi with Australia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian counterparts — Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Moreign Minister Marise Payne — and discussed the crisis in Afghanistan arising out of Taliban takeover.

After in-depth discussion on bilateral and regional issues, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the 2+2 dialogue signifies the importance of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India and Australia share an important partnership which is based on a shared vision of free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. “As two democracies we have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region,” he said.

Singh said, “We have discussed various institutional frameworks for wide ranging collaboration including defence cooperation and fight against global pandemic. We exchanged views on Afghanistan, Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific, cooperation in multilateral formats and other related topics.

During the discussions, both sides emphasised the need to ensure free flow of trade, adherence to international rules and norms and sustainable economic growth in the entire region.

On the bilateral defence cooperation, Singh said that both the countries have decided to expand military engagements across services, facilitate greater defence information sharing and to work closely for mutual logistic support.

“In the context of Defence Cooperation, both sides were glad to note continued participation of Australia in the Malabar Exercises. We invited Australia to engage India’s growing defence industry and to collaborate in co-production and co-development of defence equipment,” he said.

The 2+2 dialogue is the outcome of a decision made at the India-Australia leaders’ virtual summit in June 2020 to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. India and Australia admit that diplomatic ties between the two countries are at an all-time high right now.