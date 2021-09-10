IT officials conduct ‘surveys’ at NewsClick, Newslaundry offices

New Delhi: Income Tax officials visited the offices of few news portals to conduct ‘surveys’ on Friday.

Notably, the IT department clarified that these visits are being carried out to conduct ‘surveys’ and not ‘raids’.

Accordingly, the IT officials visited the offices of news portals NewsClick and Newslaundry to conduct surveys.

People in the know of the developments said that the ‘survey’ operations are being conducted to verify certain tax payment details of these organisations.