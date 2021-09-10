Published On: Fri, Sep 10th, 2021
India | ByIANS

IT officials conduct ‘surveys’ at NewsClick, Newslaundry offices

New Delhi: Income Tax officials visited the offices of few news portals to conduct ‘surveys’ on Friday.

Notably, the IT department clarified that these visits are being carried out to conduct ‘surveys’ and not ‘raids’.

People in the know of the developments said that the ‘survey’ operations are being conducted to verify certain tax payment details of these organisations.

