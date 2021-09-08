IT raids on 6 business houses in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: In a major crackdown by the Income Tax department on Wednesday, the Ahmedabad department officials raided six major business houses including real estate dealers, builders and a media house.

Raiding more than 24 places, the IT officials are believed to have unearthed undisclosed income from these business houses.

According to official sources, the income tax officials conducted raids early morning on Wednesday at around 4 am at premises of various business groups, including Deepak Thakkar, Yogesh Pujara and K Mehta group. Raids were also carried out at various places of a media house.

Around 24 premises belonging to six groups and real estate business houses were raided, sources said.

Sources also said that the raids were in connection with some land deals, made by the these firms. Yogesh Pujara is believed to be a close relative of a reputed industrialist.

The raids were carried out at the offices of Deepak Ajitkumar Thakkar, Yogesh Kanaiyalal Pujara, Sheetal Chunilal Jhala, Prashant Himmatbhai Sarkhedi, Jagdish Govindbhai Pavra, Vasantiben Jagdish Pavra, Ashok Kumar Ramdayalchand Bhandari, offices of Bagmar Neela projects and of a media house.