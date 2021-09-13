K’taka woman stripped, sexually abused in viral video

Yadgir (Karnataka): Four men have been arrested after a shocking video of a woman being stripped off, and then sexually abused and assaulted by a group of five in Karnataka’s Yadgir district went viral, police said on Monday.

Yadgir Superintendent of Police (SP) Vedamurthy said the four arrested have told them that the incident had happened one and a half years ago.

The police are yet to trace the woman and the video that has gone viral recently.

The incident took place on the Yadgir-Shahapur state highway. The victim has not approached the police yet.

“The police department has taken the case very seriously and Shahapur police have registered a suo motu case and the matter will be investigated,” Vedmurthy stated.

The video shows an adult woman attacked by four to five miscreants with sugarcane sticks after being stripped off. The men beat her up in the pitch darkness even as she begs them to let her off.

The miscreants tell the woman, no one is coming to her rescue and also speak about Rs 14,000 money they lost. The miscreants used the mobile torchlight and vehicle’s headlight to shoot her.

The accused also sexually assaulted her while the woman screamed and wailed out in pain as she was being beaten by the other accused. The video also showed the miscreants clicking selfies with the victim during the assault.