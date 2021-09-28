Live round recovered from soldier’s baggage at Srinagar airport

Srinagar: A live round of INSAS (Indian small arms system) rifle was recovered on Tuesday from the baggage of a soldier at the Srinagar airport after which the soldier was detained for questioning.

Police sources said one live round of INSAS rifle was recovered from the baggage of Hawaldar, Pawan Singh of 1 7 Raj Rifles, at the drop gate of Srinagar airport.

“The soldier is posted at Farkiyan top in Kupwara district. He has been detained at the Humhama police station for questioning”, sources said.