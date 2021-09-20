Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar appointed Bengal BJP chief

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar has been appointed as the President of the BJP’s West Bengal unit, replacing Dilip Ghosh.

Former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Ghosh have been appointed as the national vice presidents of the party.

In a statement, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said, “BJP chief JP Nadda has appointed Sukanta Majumdar as the president of West Bengal BJP and it is effective with immediate effect.”

Majumdar is a Lok Sabha member from Balurghat in West Bengal. Ghosh, also a Lok Sabha member, has been appointed as the party’s national vice president.

There was buzz in the party circles after the Assembly elections in West Bengal that Ghosh would be removed. When asked about speculation about his replacement, Ghosh had said that it would be decided by the central leadership and he would accept the decision of party.

“It is a part of democratic process. Everything will be settled in some time. We will take a decision on the future role of the newcomers along with the old ones,” Ghosh had said.

Sources said that Mujamdar’s prime focus will be stopping the ongoing exodus from the saffron party to the Trinamool Congress.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo and four BJP MLAs have joined the Trinamool following the announcement of the Assembly election results.

Meanwhile, Maurya recently resigned from the post of Governor of Uttarakhand and there was speculation that she will be given a key responsibility in the organisational structure.

A party insider said that Maurya will play a key role in next year’s Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.