Major infiltration bid foiled, 3 Pakistani terrorists gunned down in J&K’s Uri

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid by killing three Pakistani terrorists on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rampur sector in Uri.

The terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation that has been underway for the last five days. According to sources, the terrorists had recently crossed over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into the Indian side.

The Indian Army has recovered 5 AK-47s, 8 pistols, and 70 hand grenades from the terrorists killed in the operation.

Chinar Corps Commander Lt General DP Pandey said, “we had received the news of 6 terrorists hiding in the area, after which the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army jointly started an operation to eliminate them.”

In the early hours of Thursday, the security forces received information that the terrorists were hiding in the Hathlanga forest of the Rampur sector. “Immediately, the security forces swung into action as they reached the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy volume of fire and in the retaliatory firing, three terrorists were killed,” said the official adding that the operation in the area continues as searches were on to nab or neutralise the remaining three terrorists.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter between security forces and terrorists in Chitragam village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, a terrorist was killed and alter identified as named Anayt Ahmed Dar.

Till reports last came in, searches were on in the area.