Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 11 IPS officers transferred

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday ordered a major reshuffle in the ranks of senior Delhi police officers.

According to the order by Baijal, 11 Indian Police Service officers have been transferred to new posts.

Mukesh Chander, a 1988-batch IPS officer who was posted as Special CP/Ops and Lic. has been transferred as Special CP/Technology and Project implementation division. He will also be holding additional charge of community policing and media cell division.

Special CP at HQ and General Administration, Sundari Nanda, has been transferred as Special CP/Human resource division. The HR division includes personnel management, training and welfare. Special CP women safety, Nuzhat Hassan will now work as Spl CP Vigilance and public transport safety division.

Deepender Pathak, Special CP of Intelligence will now hold the post of Special CP Law and order division zone-1 which includes eastern, northern, and central ranges.

Satish Golcha, Special CP of the southern zone, has been posted as Special CP Law and order division zone-2 which includes New Delhi, southern and western ranges.

David Lalrinsanga, Special CP/P&L, and welfare was transferred as Special CP in Provisioning and Finances division.

Western Zone Special CP, Sanjay Singh has been made Special CP at the Licensing and legal division while Central Zone Special CP Rajesh Khurana has been posted as Special CP intelligence division.

Virender Singh has been posted as the Special Commissioner of the traffic management division.

Special CP Armed Police, Robin Hibu, has been sent as Special CP Armed Police Division and Managing Director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation.

ID Shukla, Special CP security is the new Special CP Protective Security Division.

The LG has sent his order to the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana for necessary action.

Earlier on August 29, 11 Indian Police Service officers of Delhi Police were transferred and given new responsibilities in the National Capital.