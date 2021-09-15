Minor raped by cousin delivers stillborn baby

Rampur: A minor girl, who was allegedly raped by her cousin several times, delivered a stillborn baby at her home here, said police on Wednesday.

The girl, who suffers from speech impairment, was shown photographs of a few people by her family. She repeatedly pointed to a photograph of her cousin.

It was then that the family approached the police and filed a case against the accused, 20, who is now absconding.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rampur, Sansar Singh said, “The family said their daughter remained at home while they used to be out for work. The youth, perhaps, had been visiting her in their absence and raping her.”

According to police, the girl got pregnant during this period and gave birth to a stillborn baby on Saturday night at her home.

The family alleged that they did not know about her pregnancy and were only alerted after their daughter was experiencing severe abdominal pain lately.

Station House Officer (SHO) Azim Nagar police station, Ravindra Kumar said, “The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) and under POCSO Act. The youth is currently absconding. The baby’s post-mortem is being conducted and further legal action will be taken accordingly.”