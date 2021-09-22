Nepal recalls its ambassador to India

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Sher Bahadur Deuba government has decided to recall 12 ambassadors previously appointed by the KP Sharma Oli government, including Ambassador Nilamber Acharya from India.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening decided to recall 12 ambassadors from India, China, US, UK and others.

Oli had appointed former minister Acharya as Nepal’s ambassador to New Delhi.

Rest of the ambassadors appointed from diplomatic service will continue their jobs, said Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

It is said that ambassadors who were recalled on Tuesday were given three weeks to one month time for return.

It is said that process of appointment of ambassadors in 23 nations that have been lying vacant will begin soon. Ambassadors in 11 countries were already lying vacant for a long time.