PM Modi on Gehlot: Ashokji trusts me, so he opened his heart

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a moment to thank Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehot for trusting him with a number of tasks, saying that is exactly the kind of relationship or friendship which is the real strength of democracy, and this comment by the PM has gone viral on social media.

“I was listening to the CM of Rajasthan. He presented a long list of tasks. I thank CM that he has so much trust in me. That’s the biggest power in a democracy,” Modi said while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the medical colleges in Rajasthan.

“Ashokji’s political ideology and party is different; my political ideology and party is different; but because he trusts me, he opened his heart. This friendship, this trust, this trust is the great strength of democracy,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said, “The slow pace of medical infrastructure has been posing a problem. It is necessary to spread the network of AIIMS, health centres and hospitals rapidly. Rajasthan has doubled the medical seats. Also PG seats have increased from 1,000 to 2,100.”

Decades-old medical education system needs to be reformed, Modi said.

Modi said that more than 88 crore doses of free vaccine have been administered to all. More than 5 crore doses have been administered in Rajasthan. “We need to increase the medical capacity. Studying medicine and engineering in English was a major obstacle for the children of rural areas. Now medical studies can be done in Hindi also. In the National Education Policy, we have made a provision for medical education in Hindi and Indian languages. The son and daughter of a common man of the village, who did not study in English school, can become a doctor, provision has been made for this. That is why reservation has been given to OBC and economically backward in medical,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan through video conferencing at 11 a.m. He also inaugurated CIPET Institute of Petrochemical Technology, Jaipur (CIPET). On this occasion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present in the video conferencing.