Published On: Thu, Sep 9th, 2021

Purohit new Punjab Governor, Ravi shifted to Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed new Governors of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was holding additional charge as Punjab Governor, will now be the full-fledged Governor.

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi will be the new Governor of Tamil Nadu, and Assam Professor Jagdish Mukhi will hold additional charge of Nagaland “until regular arrangements are made”.

The President has also accepted the resignation of Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, and appointed Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) in her place, the communique said.

All these appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it said.

