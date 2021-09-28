Seven terrorists killed, one Pakistani LeT terrorist captured in Uri operation: Army

Srinagar: The Army said on Tuesday that seven terrorists were killed and one Pakistani terrorist has been captured alive during the last seven days along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division, said that a 19-year-old Pakistani terrorist was apprehended in keeping with the “ethos and value system of the Indian Army that we do not use force against any unarmed person”.

The GOC disclosed that there is a lot of movement on terrorist launch pads close to the LoC and that there was desperation on part of Islamabad to send in terrorists to create disturbance and carry out some kind of sensational strike in Kashmir.

“This operation started on the night of September 18 when our patrol along the LoC detected terrorist infiltration movement.

“This resulted in a firefight. When all facts were examined, we realized that this infiltration group was of six terrorists.

“When the encounter started, two of the infiltrators had come across the fence while four were on the Pakistani side of fence.

“These four, who were on the Pakistani side, took advantage of the dense foliage and darkness and retreated towards the Pakistani side.”

“Once we realised that two had sneaked in, additional forces were mobilized.

“Because this area has a large civilian population, we had to exercise restraint to avoid any collateral damage. All this happened on the night of September 18.

“Once the cordon was stepped up, these terrorists tried to sneak out on a number of occasions and there were fire exchanges during the intervening period.

“Finally, our troops honed down on these terrorists who were holed up in a nallah on the evening of September 25.

“Thereafter, an encounter ensued and one of the terrorists was neutralised on the morning of September 26.

“His accomplice pleaded to spare his life. There was a lot of shouting.

“As is the ethos and value system of the Indian Army, we do not use force against any unarmed person so due precaution was taken and he was taken into custody.

“He identified himself as Ali Baba Batra (19) son of late Mohammad Lateef, resident of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

“He has admitted that he is a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was trained by the outfit. He revealed that he went for a 3 weeks course at Khyber terrorist camp Muzaffarabad in 2019.

“After training he was sent home and was recalled for important task this year. He has given a contact number of his mother which is 03013668927”.

The GOC said the apprehended person claims that he was informed by handlers to drop a supply in the area of Pattan, but looking at the recoveries and modus operandi, it was quite possible that this infiltrating group had come for some kind of strike which went beyond just dropping supply.

“This infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad nallah. This is the same area through which we have had history of infiltration in 2016 that is when suicide attack on Uri Garrison took place.

“It is revealed that this infiltration group was supported from the Pakistani side by three porters who had come till LoC along with supplies.

“The Pakistan post opposite this area is the Jabbri post and the movement of this large group of people cannot take place without the active complicity of the Pakistan Army.

“We have also seen that there has been a lot of movement in the launch pad across the LoC.

“You will recall that the infiltration attempt was made on September 18 when three terrorists were neutralised in the neighbouring area.

“This shows the desperation of Pakistan. There is peace and tranquility in Kashmir, this is not something of Pakistan’s liking. There is desperation to send in militants to create disturbance with some kind of sensational strike.”

He said during the last seven days, seven terrorists have been “killed and one apprehended along LoC.

“Five of these neutralisations have come along the LoC. The major recoveries in two operations on LoC are seven Ak series rifles, nine pistols and revolvers and 80 grenades of various kinds along with Indian and Pakistan currencies”, the GOC said.