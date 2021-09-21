SIT to probe Mahant Narendra Giri’s death

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an 18-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).

The SIT will be headed by Ajit Singh Chauhan, circle officer. It also includes four inspectors, three sub inspectors and other police personnel.

The SIT will probe the mysterious death of the Mahant form various angles.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured that those responsible for the death of Mahant Narendra Giri would not be spared at any cost.

The SIT is also likely to probe the circumstances leading to the death of the seer after recovery of the suicide note, purportedly written by him.

The suicide note, running into almost 6 pages, reveals that the seer was deeply disturbed but does not mention clearly the incidents that drove him to take the extreme step.

The Mahant has said that he was disturbed because of his estranged disciple Anand Giri and the priest of the Hanuman temple, Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari, but did not elaborate.