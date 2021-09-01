Tata Motors’ total Aug sales rises to 57,995 units

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors’ total sales in August rose to 57,995 units from 36,505 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

Notably, the company’s total domestic sales during the month under review grew by 53 per cent to 54,190 units over last year.

Besides, the company’s total commercial vehicle sales rose to 29,781 units in August from 17,889 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

“Total MHCVs sales in August 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 7,646 units, compared to 3,305 units in August 2020.”

Furthermore, total passenger vehicle sales rose to 28,018 units from 18,583 units’ off-take in August 2020.

“Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months.”

“The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix.”

In addition, the company said its EV sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1,000 units this month.

“The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges.”