Terrorists flee leaving behind weapons after Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: Terrorists fled after leaving behind weapons following a gunfight in Srinagar district on Saturday.

Police sources said firing exchanges started between holed up terrorists and the security forces in Noorbagh area of Srinagar district after the security forces closed in on some hiding militants.

“After initial firing exchanges, the terrorists seem to have escaped from the encounter site. They left behind a pistol and an AK-47 rifle,” sources said.

Reinforcements of police and CRPF have reached the spot. The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated.