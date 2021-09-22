Two cops, 2 teachers among 6 sacked in J&K for terror links

Srinagar: Based on the recommendations of the designated committee to verify the antecedents of its employees, J&K government on Wednesday sacked 6 employees for terrorist links.

Of the 6 employees sacked, two are policemen, 2 teachers, one employee of the forest department and one from the roads and buildings department.

Two of the sacked employees are from Kishtwar district and one each from Poonch, Budgam, Baramulla and Anantnag districts.

The designated committee to verify the antecedents of Jammu and Kashmir government employees on Wednesday recommended the dismissal of these employees for their terror links.

Official sources said the designated committee empowered to recommend dismissal of government employees from service because of their links with terrorist organisations has recommended dismissal of these six employees.

“The dismissals have been recommended because of the terror links of these employees since they are working as overground workers (OGWs) of banned terrorist outfits”, sources said.

In July 2021, eleven government employees were dismissed because of their terrorist links.

The employees sacked in July this year included two sons of Syed Salahuddin, who is the chief of terrorists outfit Hizbul Mujahideen operating from the Pakistani soil. Salahuddin’s also heads the ‘United Jehad Council’ which is a conglomerate of various terrorist outfits based at Muzaffarabad in PoK.