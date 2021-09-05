Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls for improving doctor-population ratio

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for improving the doctor-population ratio in the country.

He also underlined the need to improve the healthcare infrastructure and increase the number of medical colleges in the country.

Addressing the 11th Annual Medical Teachers Day Awards of the Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI) in Hyderabad, Naidu noted that in India, there is one doctor for every 1,456 people, while as per the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the doctor-population ratio should be 1:1,000.

The Vice President called for focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure in the rural areas, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has “reminded us of our responsibilities in this regard”.

He also called for increasing the number of medical colleges. He said to improve this ratio, the government is making efforts to establish at least one medical college in every district headquarter.

He suggested that all stakeholders in medical education also play their role in this regard, highlighting the fact that a large number of doctors prefer to render their services in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas.

Naidu said both medical education and healthcare should become affordable for the common man, and everyone connected with this sector has a responsibility to ensure this.

Referring to the technological advancements across the world, he said the latest technologies should be adopted and state-of-the-art equipment be made available for diagnosis and treatment. He stated that the Covid pandemic has taught a lesson to all including doctors and scientists.

Stating that medicine is one of the noblest professions, he said it should be the endeavour of every physician to play his role to uphold the values and sacredness of the profession. Young doctors and medical students should imbibe the ethics and high values of the profession and implement them in their day-to-day life, he added.

Appreciating the yeoman service rendered by doctors during Covid pandemic, he said that they not only treated the patients but also gave counselling, confidence, and solace to them.

Naidu was all praise for the ANBAI for its efforts to provide education based on highest standards. He said it was commendable that leading hospitals and medical institutions of the country came together to impart graduation in medical education through the ANBAI.

The Vice President paid tributes to former President, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. He called Radhakrishnan a great teacher and philosopher.

Naidu said teachers shape the lives and careers of the students and especially in medical education, students have to be groomed to become great doctors.