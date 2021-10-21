100cr vaccination milestone belongs to Indian citizens: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the 100 crore vaccination milestone belongs to India and its citizens.

“Today is a historic day as India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark. To counter the largest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India and its citizens,” the Prime Minister said.

India achieved the 100 crore vaccination milestone on Thursday morning.

Modi also inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute in the Jhajjar (Haryana) campus of AIIMS New Delhi through a video conference on Thursday.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude on this occasion to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation and the health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development.

This Vishram Sadan, built in the National Cancer Institute, will reduce the worries of patients and their relatives, he said.

The Prime Minister praised Infosys Foundation for constructing the building of Vishram Sadan and AIIMS Jhajjar for providing the land, electricity and water. He expressed his gratitude to the AIIMS management and Sudha Murthy’s team for this service.

He said when the patient gets free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, an act of service is accomplished. It is this service motive that has made the government take steps to reduce the prices of about 400 cancer medicines, the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here to express gratitude to doctors, nurses and others who helped India cross the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination-mark.

Modi visited the vaccination centre at the hospital and interacted with the health workers. He also gave a thumbs up to the health workers at the hospital.

India on Thursday achieved the major milestone of one billion vaccination under the mass vaccination drive.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

“Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”

Congratulating the nation on this historic moment, the Union Health Minister Mansukh said in a tweet, “Congratulation India! Under the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been achieved”.

As India has achieved this historical landmark, the health ministry has planned several events to mark the occasion. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release a song and an audio visual film to celebrate the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.