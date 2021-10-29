Accept women cadets at NDA with professionalism: Indian Army chief

New Delhi: Indian Army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday stressed that women cadets at the National Defence Academy be accepted “in a fair and professional manner”.

In his address at the NDA’s 141st course passing-out parade, he said that as the NDA’s doors are opening to female cadets, “we want you to welcome them with the same spirit of fair play and professionalism for which the Indian armed forces are recognised throughout the globe”.

“This the first step towards gender equality as women will be trained at the NDA and later inducted in the armed forces,” he said.

Gen Naravane also pointed out that for women training, the infrastructure will be a little different, but the training will be the same as what is given to men.

“With modernisation and women being imparted defence training, 40 years down the lane we will see women at my position,” he said.

Over 1,000 cadets participated in the parade of which 305 cadets were from the passing-out course .

This included 220 army cadets, 41 naval cadets, and 44 air force cadets, including 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries.

The reviewing officer congratulated all the passing-out cadets, while emphasising on the need for continued learning to keep abreast with evolving technological advances and modern warfare.