Amit Shah reviews security situation with NSA, IB Chief

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the security situation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and Director Generals of the CRPF and BSF and discussed the current situation prevailing in the country.

The officials in the Home Ministry said that this was a routine meeting which has been held on a regular interval but it was learnt that the ongoing security situation in Kashmir was also discussed in the backdrop of ‘lone wolf attack’ on the individuals in the Valley.

The sources in the security set up also said that during the meeting, the infiltration bid from the Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at the behest of Pakistan was also discussed and the Home Minister asked the BSF and CRPF chiefs to prevent the attempts of infiltration.

Earlier in the day, the BSF DG Kuldeep Singh said that three lone wolf attacks have happened recently in Jammu and Kashmir but steps have been taken to prevent such attacks and security situation in the Valley is under control.

Admitting that there have been some problems at few places in the J&K, the Force is strengthening the intelligence gathering there also, he said, adding that security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control and there has not been any increase in the terror attacks there.