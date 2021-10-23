Amit Shah visits family of slain J&K Police officer in Srinagar

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met the family of J&K Police officer, Parvez Ahmad Dar, who was killed by terrorists in June this year.

Immediately after his arrival here earlier in the day, the Minister drove to the Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar where he offered condolences to Fatima, the slain officer’s wife, his daughter and son.

Following his visit, the Home Minister said in a tweet that the “entire nation is proud of the supreme sacrifice made by the officer”.

He added that the “J&K Police were working towards the fulfillment of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Minister also said that Fatima has been given a government job.

He was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh.

The Home Minister will also chair a high-level meeting on the security situation of the Union Territory later in the day.

This is his first visit to the Union Territory after the reading down of the Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and also gains significance after the killings of 11 civilians in Kashmir this month.