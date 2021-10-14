Amit shah warns Pakistan of more surgical strikes if transgressions continue

Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned Pakistan of more surgical strikes if it did not stop its transgressions and sponsoring the killing of civilians in Kashmir.

“The surgical strikes proved that we don’t tolerate attacks. More will come if you transgress,” Home Minister Amit Shah warns Pakistan.

“Surgical strike under PM Modi and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India’s borders. There was a time for talks, But now is the time to reciprocate,” Shah said.

India carried surgical strikes in Pakistan in September 2016 in response to its terrorist attacks in Uri and Pathankot in India. It took out several terrorist camps in Pakistan. The surgical strikes were conducted on September 29, 2016, 11 days after the Uri attack.

He was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University in Goa’s Dharbandora.

On this occasion, Shah Shah also said that the BJP would come to power in Goa with a full majority, stating that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and a BJP government in the state, Goa would be powered by a “twin engine” governance.

“Over the last ten years the BJP government has taken Goa on the path of development. Yesterday I got a call from a journalist. I told him that once again with a full majority the BJP government is coming back to power,” Shah said.

Shah also said that for a region to develop, it needed 20-25 years of continuous non-corruption and a visionary governance, urging people in Goa to back the return of a BJP government in the state.

“If you have five years of development-oriented governance and then five years of corruption-ridden government then development does not go forward… what you need is 20-25 years of continuous good governance, then you can see the changes. At the top Modi is there, but here you have to vote for the return of a BJP government. It will be a double engine government to make Goa an ideal state,” Shah also said.

“We are trying to focus on ensuring that forensic science teams compulsorily reach all crime (scenes) where the punishment is more than six years. If we have to do this, then in more than 600 districts across the country, one forensic science laboratory, even if small, will have to be set up along with a mobile forensic van,” Shah said.

“If we have to do this then, we need 30,000 to 40,000 forensic scientists. From where will we get them? On one hand there is unemployment, on the other hand skilled manpower is not there. If we are to bridge this, then education is skilling and the way forward, which is why we are setting up the forensic science university,” Shah.

He also said that ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, starting the world’s first forensic science university was his priority.

“The wrongdoer can be brought to justice only when the conviction ratio rises and when the people can rest assured that he will spend a long time in jail. It can happen only when the conviction rate goes high,” Shah said.

“This can happen only when the prosecutor has in his hands scientific evidence. The concept had come to our country, even the labs came but there was such a shortage of manpower that cases were dragging on and on,” Shah further said.