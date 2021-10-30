Army officer, Sepoy martyred in J&K’s Rajouri mine blast

Jammu: Two soldiers, including an officer, were martyred in a mine blast in J&K’s Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

“Two Indian Army Bravehearts made supreme sacrifice in line of duty in Naushera sector(J&K) today.

“During an area domination patrol in Naushera sector, district Rajouri (J&K), a mine blast occurred, wherein, two Indian Army soldiers suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to their injuries,” Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

“Another soldier who received injuries was evacuated and is under treatment,” he added.

“Lt Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Singh were brave and extremely committed to the profession of soldiering and have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in the line of active duty,” Col Anand said.

While Lt Rishi Kumar was a resident of Bihar’ Begusarai, Sepoy Manjit Singh was a resident of Sirvewala in Punjab’s Bhatinda.

“The nation and Indian Army shall forever remain indebted to the bravehearts for there supreme sacrifice,” the spokesman said.