Assam DIG held in disproportionate assets case

Guwahati: Assam Police Deputy Inspector General (Border) Rounak Ali Hazarika, who travelled abroad 9 times without permission, was arrested on Tuesday by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Police said that Hazarika, an IPS officer, was suspended in July for his ‘numerous’ foreign visits since 2011 without obtaining prior permission from the government.

A team led by Superintendent of Police, Special Vigilance Cell Rosy Kalita arrested Hazarika from his residence at Hengrabari in Guwahati.

An official statement said that Hazarika, who had joined the Assam Police Service in 1992, had possessed immovable and movable assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period from 1992 to 2021.

It was also found that the police officer had incurred expenditure to the tune of over Rs 1.74 crore as educational expenses of his two children.

“International travel history of Hazarika has been collected and it reveals that he had left the country and travelled abroad 9 times without permission from the competent authority. Apart from a salary account in State Bank of India, the officer and his family members have bank accounts in Axis Bank, Yes Bank and huge amounts are found to be deposited in cash while he was posted in Bongaigaon district during the period of 2019-2021,” the statement said.